Trader, iyaloja clash in Ogun

A female trader at the Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adetoun Oyenekan, has alleged the seizure of her wares by the female head of the market, Iyaloja (Alhaja) Sidi Owe.

The trader told newsmen that the Iyaloja, in collaboration with the babaloja, pulled down her stall and left her with nothing to sell.

Mrs Oyenekan, who sells baby toys and stationery, said the goods carted away from her stall by the market leaders were worth over N1m.

Mrs Oyenekan said, “I was passing by in the market yesterday (Thursday) when the iyaloja pushed me. I didn’t say anything. She did it a second time and I asked why. I told her to stop acting that way. She started saying all sorts of things.

“The next thing she did was to get a red and white tape to seal off my stall. I protested, I asked her to tell me what I did wrong.

“They carted away my wares worth over N1m. She slapped me several times and I retaliated. She pulled down my counter. She was supported by the babaloja.”

But the iyaloja denied slapping Oyenekan, saying, “She was the one who slapped me.”

The iyaloja, who did not deny carting away the trader’s wares, said it was the punishment for assaulting a market leader.

Mrs Owe, who expressed surprise that a trader could slap the iyaloja, said, “If she wants to sue us, she should go to court. The market’s lawyers will respond.”

