Trade facilitation: Senate committee offers support to APM Terminals

The Senate Committee on Privatisation has offered its support to APM Terminals Apapa in tackling obstacles hindering efficient trade facilitation.

Led by Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the Senate Committee on Privatisation made this known when they visited the terminal to carry out their oversight function on Monday.

Tambuwal said, “APM Terminals has made impactful contributions to port modernisation and investment in Nigeria. We encourage you to continue enhancing your services while we in turn, promise to support you in tackling obstacles hindering trade, such as the numerous government agencies involved in inspecting cargo at the port.”

Also speaking during the visit, a member of the committee, Senator Sunday Katung, commended APM Terminals for consistently paying its taxes and other dues into the coffers of government.

“I saw your financials and I am very impressed. It is impressive and I would want more improvement, which is predicated on some of the things we have mentioned here,” the Senator said.

The lawmakers were accompanied on the visit by officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Highlighting the transformative impact of the federal government’s 2006 port concession programme, which allowed private terminal operators to take over cargo handling operations at the port, Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen said, “Since the concession programme, we have witnessed a significant transformation of the port, including increased efficiency, better equipment, and faster vessel turnaround times. This public-private partnership model has been a game-changer for Nigeria’s port system and the Nigerian economy.”

He also mentioned the terminal’s intention to invest in a comprehensive upgrade of the infrastructure at the port.