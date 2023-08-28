Tractor driver kidnapped while working on farm

A tractor driver, identified as Ishaya Jacob, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Tsohon Achodi village in Abaji area council of…

A tractor driver, identified as Ishaya Jacob, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Tsohon Achodi village in Abaji area council of the FCT.

City & Crime had reported that suspected kidnappers had few months ago, sent a farmer on errands after holding the farmers family members down at Tsohon -Achido village in the area.

Confirming the latest kidnap incident to our reporter on Sunday, a resident, simply identified as Issac, said the incident happened on Saturday morning when the abducted driver was cultivating a farm in preparation for planting of Benin seed.

He said the assistant driver and the farm owner alongside two others narrowly escaped upon sighting the kidnappers, saying the tractor driver was not lucky and he was abducted.

“It was the owner of the farm that sighted the gunmen from far and he quickly raised an alarm before he and two others escaped but before the driver could jump down, they have rounded him up,” he said.

A member of the vigilantes, who preferred anonymity, said Tsohon -Achido forest shares boundary with neighboring Ohizi village in Kogi State, where kidnappers sometimes pass to kidnap farmers at Achido village.

“In fact, that forest is a no go area and sometimes we mobilize to the forest to engage the kidnappers. And aside that, we advise people in that area to stop going to farm there but they refused because that forest is their hideout,” he said.

There was no official response from the spokeswoman of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the latest kidnap incident as at the time of filling the report.

