Toyota Nigeria recognised as Auto Company of Decade

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) finished the 2024 business year very strongly with its recognition as the Auto Company of the Decade.

It was the first time any automobile firm in Nigeria would be receiving such major honour at the 13th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards held in Lagos recently.

TNL was earlier named as one of the top 50 brands in Nigeria, an annual assessment of top brands in the country.

TNL commenced operations in 1996 as a wholly indigenous and privately owned company, after it was appointed by Toyota Motor Corporation as its sole distributor in Nigeria.

The company, in partnership with its seven accredited dealers, has been the prime marketer of Toyota products in the Nigerian automobile industry.

Apart from vehicle sale, the company says it has invested heavily in after-sale service delivery by constructing a global Standard Service Centre in Lagos, which also doubles as a Dojo Centre, (a Japanese word for a place of immersive or experiential learning) for specialised services to customers and on-the-job training for its dealers.

Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, in his reaction to the two honours in a statement attributed the success of the company to its loyal customers.

“I am quite elated and grateful to our esteemed customers as we celebrate a remarkable achievement – being recognised as the top automotive brand among the Most Popular and Top 50 brands in Nigeria (powered by Brand Nigeria).

“This could not have been achieved without the patronage and loyalty of our customers,” he said.