Toyota adjudged one of Nigeria’s top brands

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited has been adjudged as one of the top 50 brands in Nigeria with the Managing Director, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, describing the recognition as a remarkable feat.

TNL was listed for the recognition with other brands like Dangote Industries Limited, MTN Nigeria and Access Bank, among other high-flying brands.

Ade-Ojo, in a statement attributed the achievements and consistent success to the company’s investments and continuous improvement along their customer service delivery value chain.

SPONSOR AD

Ade-Ojo said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all stake holders as we celebrate a significant milestone—being recognised as the leading automotive brand among the Most Popular and Top 50 brands in Nigeria, according to Brand Nigeria.

“This achievement reflects the trust and support of our valued customers, dedicated dealers and employees. It is a testament to the collective effort of all who have contributed to our success.

“ Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service is fundamental to our operations, evident in our state-of-the-art Toyota Workshops including the latest in Isolo and our extensive network of dealers and service centers across Nigeria.

“Our local assembly plant not only supports economic development but also provides job opportunities for young Nigerians. We take pride in training our internationally certified technicians to ensure they handle customers’ vehicles professionally, with attention to detail.

“Furthermore, our diverse range of vehicle offerings and accessibility to genuine spare parts are geared to meet the varied preferences and needs of our customers, while the annual Toyota Motor Show enhances customer engagement by offering the platform for customers to experience our range of Toyota models firsthand.”

According to the organisers of the award, the Top 50 Brands Nigeria is an annual brand evaluation that has become a key reference point for corporate performance in the country.

The CEO of the Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, while unveiling the winners of this year’s award, said the 2024 edition highlighted the brands that has successfully navigated the challenges of the Nigerian market, particularly in the past year.