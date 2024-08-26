Town planners urge govt to improve rural infrastructure

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Nathaniel Atebije, has called on the government to improve rural infrastructure such as roads, storage facilities…

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Nathaniel Atebije, has called on the government to improve rural infrastructure such as roads, storage facilities and housing for people at the grassroots

Speaking at a press conference of the institute in Abuja, themed “From Protest to Projects”, Atebije noted that the current state of rural infrastructure in Nigeria is a major hindrance to growth

Government should improve rural infrastructure such as roads, storage facilities, houses and irrigation systems to enhance food production, improve employment and boost growth,” he said.

Atebije emphasised that good road infrastructure will boost economic viability of states and local governments, while access to credit and capacity building will help businesses to grow.

“By implementing these strategies, Nigeria can effectively tackle the challenges of affordable houses, energy, and transportation, paving the way for sustainable development and improved quality of life for its citizens,” he added.