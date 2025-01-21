✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Town planners condemn harassment of FCT Dev’t Control officers

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has condemned the recent harassment and molestation of Development Control officers in Lugbe, Abuja by the military.

Abuja Metro reports that the officers were carrying out their statutory duties when the incident occurred.

The NITP president, Dr Chime Ogbonna, led a delegation to the Department of Development Control at the AMMC headquarters to commiserate with the director, Tpl Galadima Mukhtar, and the staff of the department.

Dr Ogbonna emphasised that the institute would not tolerate such actions without taking recourse, cautioning against future occurrence and assuring that perpetrators will face appropriate actions.

Tpl Galadima Muktar thanked the institute for its support and assured that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is investigating the matter with utmost attention to ensure that justice is served.

The incident highlights concerns about the safety and well-being of Development Control staff and underscores the need for respect and protection of professionals carrying out their statutory duties.

 

