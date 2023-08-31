Town planners blame GIS for distortion in Abuja master plan

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners has queried the application of the Geographic Information System (GIS) in Nigeria’s capital territory, claiming that the tool has…

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners has queried the application of the Geographic Information System (GIS) in Nigeria’s capital territory, claiming that the tool has contributed to the distortion of the Abuja Master Plan.

The National President of the NITP, Tpl. Nathaniel Atebije, alleged that the tool had been wrongly used by opportunistic foreign experts, which has led to the usurping of the functions of physical planning in most parts of the country.

Atebije, while speaking at the 2023 Town Planners Day in Abuja on Wednesday, called for the arrest of such offenders, noting that, “The misinformation and deceit of foreign experts to our policy makers must be arrested, especially those who come in the name of deploying GIS to generate funds for states and end up usurping the functions of physical planning.

“GIS is a tool that planners use for their services and not an end in itself. It is a misnomer for a tool to be more important than its user. FCT was the first to deploy GIS for urban planning and city management in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, it was abused to cause several distortions to the master plan. Over time, this mis-information was spread around the country and many states have fallen victims.”

He asked members of the institute to make the best out of the meeting, beyond mere annual ritual, to seeing it as a platform for deep professional interaction and conversations on matters which are not only contemporary but bankable in concept and content.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr. Shehu Hadi, noted that the FCT, as the political and administrative centre of Nigeria, saw immense immigration and rapid urbanization in the past years.

Hadi, who was represented by the Director, FCT Urban and Regional Planning Dept, TPL Yahaya Abubakar, said the FCDA was aware of the unique challenges that accompanies rapid urbanization and population growth.

Earlier, the chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Lami Ayuba, said the theme for this year’s event was ‘Funding Strategies for Implementation of Physical Development Plans’ with the sub-theme as ‘Synergy amongst Stakeholders for Development Plan implementation in the FCT’.

She said the FCT serves as a focal point for urban development in Nigeria and therefore, “The effective implementation of physical development plans is pivotal in ensuring that we build communities that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing and conducive to the well-being of our citizens.”

