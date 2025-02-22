Tough battles before Nigeria’s national football teams, clubs in 2025

Nigeria, a powerhouse in African football, will be actively involved in multiple tournaments organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) from 2025 to early 2026.

With a blend of experienced professionals, emerging talents and competitive club sides, the country’s football teams and leading clubs will have several opportunities to assert dominance and achieve continental and global glory.

Trust Sports takes an in-depth look at Nigeria’s participation in these crucial tournaments.

U-20 AFCON: April 26 – May 18, 2025

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, one of Africa’s strongest youth teams, have consistently performed well in the U-20 AFCON. The team finished third in the last edition and has a history of reaching the final multiple times.

This tournament, which Ivory Coast will host, is a crucial stepping stone for young players transitioning to senior football. Nigeria will look to clinch the title and secure a spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they have a strong reputation. The four semi-finalists will also qualify as the CAF representatives for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Flying Eagles have emerged champions of the junior AFCON seven times. They won the age-grade tournament in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015. They also finished as runners-up in 199 and 2007 and bronze medallists in 1995, 2009 and 2013.

Unfortunately, the Flying Eagles have been unable to replicate this performance on the global stage as their best performance at the FIFA U-20 World Championship remains the silver medals at Saudi ’89 and Holland 2005.

Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON): July 5 – 26

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the most successful team in WAFCON history, winning 11 titles. However, the rise of teams like South Africa, Morocco and Zambia has intensified the competition.

Although they relinquished the title to archrivals, South Africa in 2022, the target is for the Super Falcons to reclaim their crown in Morocco. A strong performance will also serve as preparation for future global competitions like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics.

So, with an array of immensely talented players who have stepped in to replace the likes of Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and a few others, the Super Falcons will be aiming for a 12th title once hostilities commence in Morocco

CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN): August 2-30

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a competition designed exclusively for players who play in their home countries domestic leagues. Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles have had mixed results in this tournament, finishing as runners-up in 2018 but failing to qualify for some editions, including 2023 edition.

Nigeria’s ambition for CHAN 2025 is to reclaim lost ground, especially as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) becomes more competitive. The tournament offers local talents an opportunity to showcase their abilities and potentially earn moves to bigger clubs abroad.

It was to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from February 1 to 28, 2025; however, on January 14, 2025, it was postponed to August 2025 in the same three countries. This will be the first edition to be hosted by three countries.

2025 AFCON: December 21, 2025 – January 18, 2026

The AFCON is the crown jewel of African football, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles are always among the favourites. The team will be eager to add a fourth title after winning the tournament three times (1980, 1994 and 2013).

With players like Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Kelvin Bassey and Taiwo Awoniyi (if not injured again), Nigeria has the talent to compete against the best teams. The key will be solid preparation, team cohesion and tactical discipline to go all the way in the tournament, which will be held in Morocco.

Expectations are high that the Super Eagles would build on their second place finish at the last edition of the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a challenging path in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. After four matches in Group C, they have secured only three points from three draws and one loss, placing them fifth in the six-team group. Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin currently lead the group with seven points each.

Therefore, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining six matches, while hoping that other group opponents would suffer mishaps along the way.

In response to this precarious situation, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Eric Chelle as the new head coach in January 2025. Chelle, a former Mali national team coach, is tasked with revitalising the team’s performance and improving their chances of qualification.

The Super Eagles are set to resume their qualifying campaign with crucial matches against Rwanda on March 21, 2025 in Kigali, followed by a home game against Zimbabwe on March 25, 2025 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. These fixtures are pivotal for Nigeria’s hopes of advancing in the qualifiers.

Women’s U-17 and U-20 qualifiers

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, are set to compete in the African U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament, aiming for a place in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. They will face South Africa on March 8, with the second leg on March 15.

With a strong track record, the team hopes to dominate the qualifiers and secure a spot in Morocco, which will host Africa’s first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the second in an Arab nation after Jordan in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Falconets will begin their African U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign in September, though their opponents are yet to be determined.

CAF inter-club competitions

The 2024/2025 CAF interclub competitions were a tough battlefield for Nigerian clubs, filled with moments of promise and heartbreak.

As the continent’s elite teams clashed for supremacy, Nigerian representatives —Enugu Rangers, Remo Stars, El-Kanemi Warriors and Enyimba FC — embarked on their respective journeys, only to face early exits that left fans and analysts pondering the state of Nigerian club football.

Enugu Rangers, NPFL champions, entered the CAF Champions League with optimism, edging US Zilimadjou 2–1 on aggregate in the first round. However, their journey ended in the next round with a 2–3 aggregate loss to Angola’s Sagrada Esperança.

Meanwhile, NPFL runners-up, Remo Stars, faced Morocco’s ASFAR but struggled to assert themselves, suffering a 2–3 aggregate defeat in the first round, continuing Nigeria’s struggles in continental competitions.

El-Kanemi Warriors, the Nigeria Federation Cup winners, carried the country’s hopes in the CAF Confederation Cup. Their campaign, however, ended as quickly as it began.

Enyimba FC, Nigeria’s most decorated club on the continent, looked to rekindle past glories in the Confederation Cup. Entering in the second round, they met Burkina Faso’s Étoile Filante in a closely contested tie.

Both legs ended in goalless draws, forcing the tie into a penalty shootout, where Enyimba held their nerve to win 3–2. But their relief was short-lived as they were placed in a challenging group alongside Egypt’s Zamalek and Al Masry, as well as Mozambique’s Black Bulls. Despite flashes of brilliance, Enyimba finished third in Group D, managing only one win, two draws and three losses — an outcome that was not enough to secure a knockout spot.

The early exits of Nigerian clubs from the CAF interclub competitions have raised concerns within the footballing community, highlighting the urgent need for reforms to restore their competitiveness on the continental stage. With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) still in progress, attention will be on the teams to ensure that past failures are not repeated as they prepare for the 2025/2026 CAF season.

Similarly, the CAF Women’s Champions League is still a young tournament, but Nigerian clubs have already left their mark. Rivers Angels, Edo Queens and Bayelsa Queens have proudly represented the country, with Bayelsa Queens reaching the semi-finals in 2022 and Edo Queens securing a fourth-place finish in 2024.

From the foregoing, Nigeria’s participation in these tournaments highlights the country’s footballing pedigree and the opportunities for success at different levels. From the CHAN to the AFCON, and from club competitions to women’s football, Nigerian teams have the potential to make a significant impact.

As the tournaments approach, Nigerian fans will be eager to see their teams perform well, win titles and maintain their status as one of Africa’s footballing giants.