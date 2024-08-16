✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Tottenham suspend Bissouma after laughing gas video

Tottenham have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday after footage appeared to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.…

Yves Bissouma
    By .

Tottenham have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday after footage appeared to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

Spurs have made the move despite the 27-year-old apologising for a “severe lack of judgement”, having posted a video of himself on social media on Saturday which showed him inhaling from a balloon.

Possession of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas or NOS – for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence.

“We’ve suspended him from Monday’s game,” said Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories