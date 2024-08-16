Tottenham suspend Bissouma after laughing gas video

Tottenham have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday after footage appeared to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.…

Tottenham have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday after footage appeared to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

Spurs have made the move despite the 27-year-old apologising for a “severe lack of judgement”, having posted a video of himself on social media on Saturday which showed him inhaling from a balloon.

Possession of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas or NOS – for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence.

“We’ve suspended him from Monday’s game,” said Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.