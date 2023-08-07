Tottenham reject €100m bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Tottenham have rejected Bayern Munich’s latest bid for England captain Harry Kane. Kane has been Bayern’s top transfer target all summer but the German champions…

Kane has been Bayern’s top transfer target all summer but the German champions have now had three offers turned down.

The Athletic reported that the two clubs are still around €29 million apart in terms of their valuations for the 30-year-old, whose current Spurs contract is due to expire in June 2024.

It had previously been reported that Bayern’s most recent bid would be their last. According to Sky Sports, the offer was worth more than €100m, including add-ons.

Kane is tipped to be announced as Tottenham’s new club captain if he stays this summer.

He wore the captain’s armband on Sunday in a 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a chat with reporters after the game, new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he was in “open dialogue” with Kane regarding his future.

“We can’t wait for a decision either way to get going. We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that,” he added.

If Kane stays at Spurs this summer but does not sign a new deal then Bayern – or any other non-English club – will be able to reach a pre-contract agreement with the player in January before taking him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

