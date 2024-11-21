Tottenham appeal against Bentancur’s ‘severe’ ban

Tottenham have appealed against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur’s seven-game domestic ban for a racist slur made about team-mate Son Heung-min, saying the Football Association punishment is “severe”.
Spurs say they accept the guilty finding by an independent regulatory commission, which also fined the player £100,000 and ordered him to take part in a mandatory face-to-face education programme.
It came after he was charged by the FA in September for comments made while appearing on TV in his home country of Uruguay in June.
In the media interview in question, asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt, Bentancur replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”