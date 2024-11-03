totalenergies ceo meets nuprc, promises investment

The President/CEO of TotalEnergies worldwide, Patrick Pouyanne, has paid a visit to the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga

Komolafe, expressing his company’s interest in exploring additional areas for investment.

He met with Komolafe at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja with the meeting focusing on issues surrounding divestment, investment, and regulatory consent, addressing ongoing initiatives related to the Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture (SPDC JV) deal, which covered the deal’s current status and its potential implications for future investment opportunities in Nigeria’s Upstream petroleum sector.

Pouyanne informed the CCE that TotalEnergies has registered for the current bid round, signaling its commitment to exploring new opportunities and gaining insight into the NUPRC’s perspective on the process.

These include the commission’s approach to contract types and the necessity of partnerships within the bidding framework.

Komolafe highlighted the NUPRC’s commitment to fostering a favorable business environment.

He emphasised that as an enabler of business under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NUPRC is developing new regulations designed to streamline operations, encourage foreign investments, and simplify business processes in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.