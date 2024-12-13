Tor Tiv visits Oba of Lagos, promises loyalty of Tiv people

The Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, Orchivirigh Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse has visited Lagos and officially presented the President of Mdzough u Tiv, Lagos State chapter, Engr. Theophilus Ukaa to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Consequently, the Begha u Tiv appealed to the monarch to give maximum consideration to all Tiv sons and daughters by absorbing them into his traditional council.

The Begha u Tiv who was in Lagos State to grace the 2024 Tiv Day and Cultural Festival organized by the Lagos State chapter of Mdzough u Tiv visited the palace of the Oba of Lagos and was received by the entire council members.

SPONSOR AD

Freddie Adamgbe, Special Assistant to Tor Tiv on Media and ICT, Tor Tiv Palace, Gboko in a statement quoted the monarch as assuring them of sustainable commitment and loyalty of Tiv people in Lagos who have been contributing to the social, economic and political development of Lagos State.

The Tor Tiv charged the Tiv community in Lagos to sustain their loyalty to the throne of the Oba and the constituted authorities in Lagos, admonishing them to embrace total unity and love amongst themselves to get the best the city of Lagos offers.

The Oba of Lagos through the Obanikoro of Lagos, High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe appreciated the visit by the Tor Tiv and disclosed that he cherished the loyalty of Tiv people in his domain while promising to continue with his love for Tor Tiv’s people even more.