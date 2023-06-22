Top Crypto Presales: Caged Beasts, Ecoterra and DeeLance for 10x Earnings

Top Crypto Presales: Caged Beasts vs Ecoterra & DeeLance Explore the promising presales of Caged Beasts, Ecoterra, and DeeLance. Discover the potential of these top…

As the world of cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, new projects emerge, each offering unique features and opportunities for investors. In this article, we will analyse and compare three highly anticipated presales: Caged Beasts (BEASTS), Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), and DeeLance (DLANCE). These projects represent different aspects of the crypto industry, ranging from meme coins to eco-friendly initiatives and disruptive platforms.

Ecoterra – Revolutionising Recycling and Real-World Utility

Ecoterra stands out as an eco-friendly crypto project with a mission to promote recycling and reward individuals for their participation. The project incorporates a recycle-to-earn mobile app, a recycled materials and carbon offset marketplace, and an Impact Profile.

Users can join the platform through the app and deposit recyclable items at Ecoterra’s collection points, earning ECOTERRA tokens as a reward. Additionally, the project generates revenue by selling carbon offset credits, allowing ECOTERRA holders to participate in these revenue streams. With notable figures from the recycling industry on its team, Ecoterra demonstrates a strong commitment to revolutionising recycling worldwide.

DeeLance – Transforming the Gig Economy with Blockchain

DeeLance aims to disrupt the gig economy by leveraging the transparency of blockchain technology. The project’s presale has already raised over $1.2 million, showcasing its potential to revolutionise freelance work. DeeLance plans to build an NFT-powered metaverse where freelancers can connect with employers directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries like Fiverr and Upwork.

By tokenising freelance work, DeeLance addresses copyright concerns and creates a secure platform for both freelancers and employers. The project’s attention from institutional investors like Bitgert highlights its potential to reshape the freelance job market.

Caged Beasts – A Meme Coin Project With a Difference

Caged Beasts is a meme coin that has gained significant attention in the crypto community. One of its standout features is the referral program, which provides holders with a unique opportunity to refer friends and family to the network.

By creating their own referral codes, users can earn 20% of the deposit made by someone who uses their code. This instant reward in ETH, BNB, or USDT adds a layer of incentivisation for community members to actively promote the project. Meanwhile, the user of the code gets a 20% bonus of BEASTS on top of their original purchase.

Caged Beasts’ transparency about their liquidity policy further enhances its promise. The project has stated that it will set aside 75% of the total supply for the presale and the rest for marketing efforts. Thereby making it an intriguing option for investors looking for the next big crypto investment.

The Last Bite

In this article, we have explored three compelling presales in the crypto industry: Caged Beasts, Ecoterra, and DeeLance. Each project offers unique features and solutions within their respective domains. Caged Beasts captivates users with its meme coin concept and innovative referral program.

Ecoterra combines eco-friendliness with blockchain technology to revolutionize recycling and real-world utility. DeeLance aims to disrupt the gig economy, providing freelancers and employers with a transparent and decentralized platform. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, these projects demonstrate the diverse and exciting opportunities that await investors and users alike.

