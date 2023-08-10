Top 5 Writing Communities You Should Join in 2023 (And Reasons)

Are you an avid writer who enjoys every aspect of writing? Do you want to extend your connection and join similar-minded people to generate creative…

Are you an avid writer who enjoys every aspect of writing? Do you want to extend your connection and join similar-minded people to generate creative ideas along the way? A writing community can be the perfect place!

So, what exactly is a writing community? Why should you join it?

In this article, we will list the five best writing communities for you to join and the reasons.

What is a Writing Community?

A writing community comprises a group of individuals sharing a common passion for writing. They all come together to form a community that aims to support, encourage and collaborate with each other in their writing journey.

Writing communities can be online and offline, providing a platform for writers to connect, share their work, and receive feedback.

It is also a place to exchange ideas and engage in discussions related to writing.

There are a number of writing communities to be found on social media, online forums and writing websites, and local writing groups.

The writing group is helpful for writers publishing a book, writing a blog, or to the best essay writing website providing essays that ace.

Being a part of such a community will help you further enhance your writing abilities and gain valuable experience.

Why Should You Join the Writing Community?

Whether you’re a writer, a publisher, a reader from legit paper writing services, the writing community has a lot to offer.

As a writer or someone who enjoys writing, the writing forum could offer you various benefits like:

Feedback and Critique: You could present your writing to fellow writers who are skilled and experienced. This way, you can receive feedback and critique that will further help you enhance your writing abilities and develop a better one.

Support and Encouragement: Writing can be monotonous and sometimes requires a push. Joining a writing community could be that push. Here, writers come along to support and encourage each other. You could be highly supported in writing, developing a storyline, publishing your writing, and such.

Networking and Collaboration: As a writer, networking is a skill you’ll require occasionally. Once you’ve written your book or a blog, you’ll need a publisher willing to publish it. The writing community comprises writers, publishers, and sellers eager for the best writing. So, a writing community can be a perfect place to network and collaborate with fellow members.

Learning Opportunities: Such a community comprises many individuals with unique ideas, perspectives, and thoughts. It could be a perfect place for you to learn about various things.

Accountability: Joining a writing community could help you achieve your goals. Some peers will support you, encourage you along the way, and keep you accountable.

Inspiration: As a writer, sometimes the key missing factor for your writing could be inspiration. The community could help you understand and build up your inspiration for writing.

These were just a few of the many benefits of joining the writing community.

5 Best Writing Communities to Join

As we mentioned earlier, writing communities could be both online and offline!

Composing the factor, we have decided only to list the online community. While offline communities might offer many more advantages, it’s restricted to a geographical area. Writers worldwide cannot join such communities due to various restrictions.

On the contrary, online writing communities offer a suitable environment for all writers to come to a place and enjoy the process.

Let’s view the top 5 writing communities and why you should join them!

1. Wattpad

Wattpad is one of the most popular and favored online storytelling platforms. For writers worldwide, this is a perfect community with 90 million members.

It allows you to publish chapters of your unfinished work to grow a fanbase.

Wattpad is also a go-to place for publishers searching for new talents in storytelling.

All the members of Wattpad are encouraged to comment and leave feedback that could be helpful for the writers. Further, it has a number of contests and challenges to provide a sense of achievement to its writers.

It is a perfect creative writing forum where writers can get recognition for creative writing.

2. Scribophile

Scribophile is the perfect place for emerging writers to receive some authentic, constructive and professional criticism for their work!

It comprises an individual who provides honest reviews and suggestions that could help you advance your career and grow your audience base through your writing.

We think it is a perfect community to join before publishing your work! It is because the Scribophile writing community members critique each other.

The community works in a way where each user gets points when they critique someone’s work. This helps you come up with tons of improvements and suggestions. The idea they provide resonates with the idea of the readers, and you can mold the writing accordingly.

Further, it also offers contests and provides prizes to those who win.

3. Writers.com

Established in 2000, Writers.com is one of the oldest online writing support groups for writers. It has the most significant number of users.

The community is built up with a long-established creative atmosphere for writers.

As you expect, the community offers hundreds of tools along with opportunities for writers. Being this many years old, the community has some unique and raw individuals that never make it old.

Wirters.com has around 100 new users signing up daily.

It has a peer-to-peer review section, and forums that foster a degree of interaction between the writers, providing them with reviews and suggestions.

The community has over twenty types of elements that writers can create, share and use to improve their member’s writing.

4. The Next Big Writer

The Next Big Writer is an international forum that allows writers to receive feedback on their writing.

The community supports writers in every part of their process, whether writing, drafting, publishing, or marketing.

The writers can receive critiques from published authors who have experience in writing and offer suggestions that could help them further enhance their writing.

It is also a place for you to learn about various other writings and provide feedback that could help them.

This online writing community is a perfect place for writers seeking in-depth critiques from an international audience.

A certain cost is associated with the membership when you sign up to join the community.

5. Absolute Write Water Cooler

If you are searching for an online writing community with fellow writers, editors, and publishing professionals, Absolute Write Water Cooler is the perfect community.

You can easily sign up for the community by inserting any fiction, non-fiction, story, poem, or other writing. It offers a wide range of writer support groups, so it can’t get any better.

The community also has a section where writers can promote their books, provide options for submission, and work for hire.

It is a place where like-minded people serve the purpose of writing through various resources.

And the best part is that the community is extended to various forms of writing, such as screenwriting, blogs, songwriting, and even greeting cards.

Further, it also helps you enhance your writing abilities by providing various tools such as writing exercises and prompts. It could help writers start their writing journey.

Wrapping Up

This is our collection of the top 5 best writing groups online. For each of these communities, we mentioned their features and benefits.

In this article, we learned what the writing community is, why you should join it, and our top 5 listicles.

We searched tons and tons of writing communities to come up with our top 5. Each of them excels in terms of their service, wide audience availability, and a platform to learn and grow.

If you’re a writer searching for a community to learn and enhance your skill, these five communities could suit you.

Further, there are many other online writing communities.

Before signing up for any community, view their features, benefits, and associated pricing.

What do you think of these online writing communities? Are you a member of any of these communities? Think we are missing out on our list? Do let us know!

