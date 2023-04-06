Top 10 Nigerian Easter gospel songs on Spotify

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, has revealed the top ten Nigerian Easter favourite gospel music.

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa, in a statement on Thursday, said that data from the platform showed listenership trends around gospel music from Nigeria during Easter paint an interesting picture.

He said the songs were: Worthy of My Soul (Worthy of It All) by Chandler Moore; Maverick City Gospel Choir; Maverick City Music and Phil Wickman.

Others are Adom Grace by Diana Hamilton; Onaga (It’s Working) by JJ Hairston; Tim Godfrey and Youthful Praise; You Waited by Travis Greene; For Your Glory (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard; King of Kings by Chandler Moore; Be Lifted (Live) by MOGMusic; You Know My Name by Jimi Cravity and Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Your Spirit by Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Won’t Let Go by Travis Greene.

According to him, Nigerian artistes’ music has travelled far and wide, and as Easter comes nearer, becomes a source of upliftment to fans in multiple territories.

“Spotify data shows that Nigerians listen to more gospel music during the Easter period.

“Data from Spotify reveals that certain songs strike a chord among listeners uniquely during the Easter period, leading to massive spikes in listenership during the holiday.

“Of the Easter favorites among Nigerians, Chandler Moore’s Worthy of My Song (Worthy of It All) saw a 43 per cent increase in streams during the Easter season in past years.

“It is followed by Diana Hamilton’s Adom Grace which inspired a 30 per cent spike during Easter,” he said.

Okpala also listed the top ten Nigerian gospel exports in the last one year.

He said these included: Kumama Papa by Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss and Prinx Emmanuel; Nara by Tim Godfrey, and Travis Greene.

Okpala said others were God Turned It Around by Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Bowman Jr and Tim Godfrey; His Words by Grace Tena; Mighty God (Remix) by Joe Praize and Soweto Gospel Choir; Dansaki by Lara George; I’m Good by Sal Ly; Most Beautiful by Grace Tena; My God by Grace Lokwa and Moses Bliss and Evidence by Tim Godfrey.

“Nigerian gospel is a very special offering that combines local sensibilities with the exalting message and belief of a global faith.

“We are excited to deliver those songs alongside Gospel essentials from the world over as part of this unique experience to inspire the faithful during this important celebration.

“Nigerian music is one of the country’s most popular exports, even more so during the streaming era.

“In keeping with this trend, some of our favorite local gospel songs have also found massive global audiences outside Nigeria, and become big music exports enjoyed by Christians around the world.

“Kumama Papa by Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss and Prinx Emmanuel is the most exported of the bunch.

“According to Spotify data, more than half of its streams come from the UK, United States, Ghana, France, Canada and Kenya,” he said. (NAN)