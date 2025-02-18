Tonye Cole, Rep El-Rufai fulfill N5m scholarship pledge to UniAbuja students

The Co-Founder of Sahara Energy, Tonye Patrick Cole and a member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Banking Regulations Mohammed Bello El-Rufai have fulfilled the N5 million scholarships commitment for students of the University of Abuja to support education and youth empowerment.

A statement by SWA Global, a consultancy agency specialising in brand development, strategic communication, and innovation said the announcement was made during the Future Leaders Forum, a thought leadership event themed “Leadership Pathways for Nigerian Youth.”

It said the Tonye Cole Scholarship Fund has been fully disbursed, with Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai contributing N2.5 million, administered through an ad hoc committee comprising his aides and representatives from the Student Union Government (SUG) while Tonye Cole matched the contribution with an additional N2.5 million, bringing the total fund to N5 million.

Speaking on the initiative, Hon. El-Rufai said: “This pledge was inspired by my engagement with students at the Future Leaders Forum, a platform designed to mentor the next generation of Nigerian leaders. The first phase of the fund has been disbursed, and we are collaborating with the university authorities to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.”

He said the initiative is also a milestone in cross-regional partnership, as it marks our first collaboration with a Southern Nigerian leader, Tonye Cole in providing scholarship support for students.

“The Tonye Cole Scholarship Fund will cover tuition fees for selected students, easing their financial burden during challenging economic times. The selection process will be overseen by an ad hoc committee comprising representatives from Tonye Cole’s team, Hon. El-Rufai’s team, and the University of Abuja Student Union.”

Meanwhile, the Future Leaders Forum, an initiative of Tonye Cole, was hosted by SWA Global to equip young Nigerians with leadership skills, foster national unity, and strengthen the connection between governance, business, and civic engagement.

The statement noted that the scholarship initiative highlights the transformative power of collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s educational challenges, adding that Plans are underway to host future editions in different regions across the country.