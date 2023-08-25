Tonto Dikeh, Solidstar, Nagoma, entertainers who suffered mental illness

The American Psychiatric Association defines mental illness as a health condition involving changes in emotion, thinking or behaviour or a combination of both. Stressful life…

The American Psychiatric Association defines mental illness as a health condition involving changes in emotion, thinking or behaviour or a combination of both.

Stressful life situations such as financial problems, a loss of loved ones or a divorce may be one of the driving factors behind mental illnesses.

Artistes, because of their lifestyle and expectations the public have of them, often suffer depression, a form of mental illness, when things go south.

Daily Trust takes a look at some famous artistes who have suffered mental illness.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is a Nigerian actress, musician and politician, who made a name in the Nollywood movie industry.

In the course of her duty Dikeh was involved in one controversy or another including when she featured in Dirty Secret, a movie which included adult scenes.

In June 2022, Tonto was announced as the deputy governorship candidate under the African Democratic Congress in the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election.

But at a point in time depression took over her.

The Nollywood actress disclosed how music producers, Don Jazzy and Tee Billz, ‘rescued’ her from committing suicide a decade ago.

She said that she began to believe God didn’t love her, saying she “picked the perfect day to end her life”.

The Rivers State born actress wrote on Instagram, “Today was a perfect day to die I said. God spared me, God showed me how much love he had for me that day. Shoutout to @teebillz323 @donjazzy for coming to my rescue, I honestly pray for you every day.

“About 11 years ago, I was super suicidal. I talk about it ’cause I’m one person who can’t be shamed. You can’t shame a shameless person. I’ve had suicidal tendencies before.

“I fell into the wrong crowd, with the wrong people. I was just a total mess and didn’t know how to go about it. I thought that if I was no more, it would be better rather than suffer all these.”

Gbolahan Olajide (Kayvee)

A housemate of the 2021 edition of Big Brother Naija (Season six) and a talented photographer, Gbolahan Olajide, also suffered from a mental disorder.

A week into his stay in the show, Gbolahan Olajide withdrew from the competition on health grounds.

This was followed by an explanation that he had a mental breakdown.

In a statement Kayvee said, “I underestimated the effect isolation would have on my mental health and integrating with the other housemates.

“I honestly wanted to stay till the 72nd day, and I believe that I have the personality, the empathy, and the game spirit to have made it to the end.

“But, certain events that happened in quick succession escalated the anxiety I felt and impacted my being the jovial, energetic and fun person that I am.”

Tunji Balogun (TeeBillz)

The estranged husband of music star, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, was reported to have suffered depression.

Tunji Balogun attempted suicide when his three-year marriage with Savage crashed.

In April 2016, Teebillz attacked Savage and her mother on social media.

He accused Savage of cheating and her mother of being diabolical.

Shortly after, Teebillz attempted suicide, as he tried to jump into the Lagos lagoon, but he was rescued by a singer and his friend, Banky W.

Balogun wrote, “Black people have been suffering from pride when it comes to seeking help. We (black people) laugh at people for going to see a therapist.

“We look down on people who seek help for mental health and depression, but the truth is that most of us need help.

“It is hard to be normal when one is literally on fire in one’s mind and spirit. All the money and fame in the world cannot stop one from having such thoughts.

“I would encourage you (anybody suffering from mental illness) to seek help. Suicide is real and going crazy is real.”

Omah Lay

A popular Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, known as Omah Lay, disclosed that he attempted suicide, while he was struggling with depression.

In an interview, the singer said he got through that difficult period in his life.

He said, “I was at the verge of…I was suicidal, mahn. Trust me, I was really f*cked up.

“But I think I have to be there to actually help the people who are there right now to get out of that place. I mean it will take a real person like me to go there and then make music out of it and talk about it so openly how I’m a mess, how I think and how I’m f*cked up and everything.

“I’m not sure you will find afrobeats artists who do that right now. Everybody is out there saying afrobeats are not so deep, ‘afrobeats are just vibes and sh*t’”

Harrysong

One Wednesday, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Harrison Tare Okiri, known as Harrysong posted a disturbing message on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Don’t cry (when) I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths. I have lived. I have done my bit, carry on in grace.”

His brother confirmed that Harrysong had been dealing with slight emotional issues in the last few days and has been trying to manage it alone.

He said, “We have been in talks with Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Practitioner, Oyinkansola Alabi and a session has been booked.

“Depression is real, but when that happens one should (seek) for help in the appropriate quarters. Once again, thank you all.”

Solidstar

A Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, known as Solidstar was one of the artistes who suffered mental disorder. He was said to have been seen roaming Lagos Streets.

One of his relatives raised the alarm that the singer was battling with mental health issues.

The brother took to Solidstar’s verified Instagram account to inform the public about the status of Solidstar’s mental health.

He said, “Hello everyone, my name is Joseph Iniyezo. I am Solidstar’s brother. I want to use this medium to let his fans, his friends, and colleagues in the industry know that Solidstar is really sick,” he said.

“I know you may be wondering why he has not been active; it is because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally. I know he must have offended some of his friends and colleagues but it is not his fault.

“We thought we would be able to solve the issue internally and we tried our best but we need your help now. His friends, his colleagues please we need your help, if there is any time in the world he needs your help, it is now.”

Nagoma

A popular Kannywood director, Ashiru Nagoma experienced depression in 2007, after Maryam Hiyana sex video went viral.

Nagoma was said to have invested his money in about seven films before the video leaked.

After the video leaked, the Kano State Film and Censorship Board banned the release of any film featuring the then popular actress.

Nagoma’s situation worsened after the demise of his mother, but a Kano-based foundation took charge of Nagoma’s treatment to help him out of the situation.

