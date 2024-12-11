Tompolo’s firm praised for securing oil installations

The Northern Youths Progressive Network has commended Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), for its role in securing Nigeria’s oil installations.

Speaking in Lafia, Bala Mohammed, the group’s convener, said “Under Tompolo’s leadership, the company has achieved numerous milestones, including providing security services, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”

The group also acknowledged Tantita Security Services’ recognition as the 2023 Security Company of the Year by Daily Independent, a testament to its dedication to excellence in national security.

He said, “Tantita Security Services has been at the forefront of combating insecurity in Nigeria, providing security services to individuals, companies, and government agencies.

“Tompolo has been involved in various community development projects, aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

“The company has created employment opportunities for numerous Nigerians, contributing to the country’s economic growth.”