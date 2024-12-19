Tompolo Peace Cup heralds 17th Amasuo-Ugeh festival in Delta

The 17th annual Amasuo-Ugeh Festival commenced with excitement in Kokodiagbene community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, as the Tompolo Peace and Unity Cup football tournament took center stage.

The festival, organized by the Amasuo-Ugeh Festival 2024 Planning Committee, aims to strengthen peace and unity among communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Speaking at the grand opening match held at Ebiabu Primary School field, Chief George Timiyan, Chairman of the Planning Committee, declared the competition open.

SPONSOR AD

He emphasized the significance of peace and collaboration in fostering development.

“What we need is collaboration to bring development to our communities,” Chief Timiyan said, while urging participants to maintain sportsmanship and follow the competition’s rules.

The opening game featured a thrilling face-off between Kokodiagbene FC and Benikrukru FC, with Benikrukru FC emerging victorious in a 2-1 triumph.

Cultural entertainment was also part of the festivities, as the Fire Dancers cultural troupe delivered an impressive performance that thrilled spectators.

The football tournament will continue with matches on December 17, 19, and 21, with a cash prize of N200,000 for the winners. The first, second, and third runners-up will receive N150,000, N100,000, and N50,000, respectively.

The grand finale is set for December 21, where the champions will lift the coveted Tompolo Peace and Unity Cup.