Toilet operators seek to end open defecation in FCT

The Public Convenience Maintenance Association (PCMA), FCT chapter, has reiterated its commitment to promoting the use of toilet and other environmental hygienic practices across the six area councils of the FCT.

In a press release to mark the World Toilet Day, on Tuesday, PCMA General Secretary, Usman Umar, called for similar commitments from other relevant stakeholders to realise the goal.

The group commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his counterpart, Mariya Mahmud, for aligning with the federal government on Executive Order 009, to end the menace of open defecation by 2025.

SPONSOR AD

He promised to work with the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) to achieve the goal.

He said international organisations, particularly the World Toilet Organisation, had been promoting World Toilet Day for years, with the United Nations recognising the day on November 19, every year beginning from 2013, to draw more awareness.

PCMA would also continue to collaborate with the regulatory agencies, like the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), to deal with the practice which, he said, is harmful to public health, the statement added.