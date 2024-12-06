TOGO: First senate election holds in February

Togo will hold its first elections for the upper house of parliament, the senate, on February 2, one of the last steps towards implementing a contested new constitution, the government said on Thursday.

The overhaul abolishes the election of the head of state by universal suffrage and introduces a parliamentary system.

It has been slammed by opposition and civil society groups as a ploy by President Faure Gnassingbe to hold on to power indefinitely.

Togo’s strongman has ruled over the small West African country of 8.8 million people since 2005 when he took over from his father in power for 38 years.

Under the previous constitution, Gnassingbe would have been able to run for the presidency just one more time in 2025.

But with the reform, Togo’s president becomes a mostly ceremonial role elected by parliament, and not the people, for a four-year term.