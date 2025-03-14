Toddler crushed to death as task force clashes with driver in Edo

A two-year-old girl has been run over by a bus driver attempting to evade arrest by officials of the Edo State Public Safety Response.
The incident occurred on the Ring Road, Benin City, on Wednesday when task force officials engaged in a struggle with a commercial bus driver while trying to arrest him.
According to witnesses, the situation escalated when the task force officers confronted the driver and in an attempt to escape, he manoeuvred his vehicle, but the officials grabbed the steering wheel.
“The vehicle crashed into a toddler standing beside her mother’s roadside wares, while her mother narrowly escaped death,” a witness said.
Edo State Police Command spokesman, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident and said investigation had been launched.
“A white Vannette bus with registration number BEN 406 YA ran into pedestrians while trying to evade arrest by the Public Safety Response team. Unfortunately, a two-year-old girl lost her life, while her mother is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.
He added that a task force officer accused of causing the accident was also rescued from the mob and is now in police custody for further investigation.
Commissioner of Police, CP Betty Otimenyin, urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, respect authorities, and exercise patience on the road.
