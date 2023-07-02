Tobi Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League 100m hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the Stockholm Diamond League Women’s 100m Hurdles with a time of 12.52 seconds. She beat Sarah Lavin who clocked a…

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the Stockholm Diamond League Women’s 100m Hurdles with a time of 12.52 seconds.

She beat Sarah Lavin who clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 12.73s who came second and Pia Skrzyszowska in 12.78s to the 3rd place position.

This is her first Diamond League win of the year, and she also set a new stadium record in the process.

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100m hurdles, and she is one of the favourites to win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In 2022, she broke the women’s 100m world record in the semi-finals clocking 12.12 seconds, and two hours later in the final burst out of the blocks for the gold medal in an even faster time of 12.06, although that didn’t count as an official record due to their being too much tailwind.

It will be recalled that after Tokyo 2020 Olympics held in 2021, she considered quitting athletics, frustrated by her failure to win a medal. Finishing fourth in Tokyo, after missing the podium at the 2019 World Championships, left her struggling to overcome the mental side of not winning a medal.

Athletes are awarded points instead of medals for competing in each leg of the Diamond League series. The top eight athletes in each event at the end of all the legs will qualify for the Diamond League Final, where they will compete for the trophy.

The competition in Stockholm was the seventh event of the Diamond League 2023 season. The Diamond League 2023 series will wrap up with the two-day final in Eugene, the USA on September 16 and 17.

