Sports
Tobi Amusan leads into women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals

World record holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Wednesday in Paris qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 100 metres event at the 2024 Olympic Games. Amusan…

World record holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Wednesday in Paris qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 100 metres event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Amusan recorded a time of 12.49 seconds to win her heat, ahead of Alaysha Johnson of the U.S who had a time of 12.61 secs.

Janeek Brown of Jamaica, with a time of 12.84, also qualified in third place from the heat at the Stade de France.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio and 12 others, including Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, advanced to Friday’s semi-finals.

They are to be joined by the next three fastest runners from the five heats, as well as those who will qualify from the repechage round by midday Thursday.

Races in the repechage round will take place on Thursday morning, with 21 runners fighting for three semi-final slots.

NAN reports that the event’s final will take on Saturday.(NAN)

