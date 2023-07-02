Tobi Amusan aims for first Diamond League triumph in Stockholm

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan is set to compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League today. Amusan who is no stranger to…

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan is set to compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League today.

Amusan who is no stranger to breaking records is hoping to secure her first Diamond League win of the year in this event stated during a press conference that she is not worried about times.

At the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, she set the current World Record of 12.12s in the 100-meter hurdles during the semi-finals. In the final, she ran even faster in 12.06s, but unfortunately, the wind was too strong for the time to count as a new record.

The Nigerian opened up in a press conference for the Stockholm Diamond League, where she’s one of the star athletes listed to compete in the Swedish city.

“I don’t go to competitions worried about times, I just try to focus on myself and my hurdles, execution, and whatever you see on the clock is what my 100% is,” she said.

She lost to Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in Lausanne, tieing her Season’s Best (SB) time of 12.47s while the Olympic champion won in 12.40s.

This time, the world champion is the favourite for victory but will have stiff competition in Alaysha Johnson, who has been in impressive form this year.

Amusan will target going faster than her SB and a vital win, which will be a confidence boost, as she continues her preparations for a successful defense of her Diamond League and world titles.

This time in Stockholm, the World champion will have her goals set on getting the vital win, lowering this time, and breaking the stadium record of 12.38s set by Brianna McNeal in 2018.

However, to achieve this, Amusan will have to overcome a respectable field that includes Finnish European indoor champion, Reeta Hurske having an SB time of 12.70s.

