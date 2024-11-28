✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tobacco: FG urged to prioritise public health over industry profits

Tobacco
    By Abbas Jimoh

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has criticised what it termed “unholy alliances” between government agencies and tobacco companies, raising concerns about the enforcement and intent of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015.

At a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, CAPPA’s Senior Programme Manager for Policy Research, Zikora Ibeh, called for the withdrawal of two bills, HB 47 and HB 1151, under consideration in the House of Assembly to amend the NTCA 2015. 

Ibeh acknowledged the opportunity these bills present to strengthen tobacco control but pointed out procedural flaws and gaps that need addressing to ensure public health is prioritized over industry profits.

SPONSOR AD

Ibeh expressed concern over the aggressive marketing of tobacco products to youth, often falsely promoted as “safer alternatives.”

Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA, highlighted worrying trends of tobacco companies collaborating with state governments, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), universities, and other public institutions in ways that contravene Section 18 of the NTCA 2015. 

This section explicitly prohibits tobacco industry influence on public health policies, partnerships with public institutions, or youth-targeted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Oluwafemi noted that these partnerships undermined public health efforts and criticised the failure to enforce existing provisions, such as the 2018 Senate resolution mandating a 100-metre buffer around schools.

“We urge the Nigerian government and public health authorities to rigorously enforce Section 18 of the National Tobacco Control Act, ensuring all interactions with the tobacco industry are transparent and strictly regulatory,” Oluwafemi said.

He called for amendments that genuinely prioritise public health, align with global best practices, and hold the tobacco industry accountable for its activities in Nigeria.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories