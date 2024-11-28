Tobacco: FG urged to prioritise public health over industry profits

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has criticised what it termed “unholy alliances” between government agencies and tobacco companies, raising concerns about the enforcement and intent of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015.

At a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, CAPPA’s Senior Programme Manager for Policy Research, Zikora Ibeh, called for the withdrawal of two bills, HB 47 and HB 1151, under consideration in the House of Assembly to amend the NTCA 2015.

Ibeh acknowledged the opportunity these bills present to strengthen tobacco control but pointed out procedural flaws and gaps that need addressing to ensure public health is prioritized over industry profits.

Ibeh expressed concern over the aggressive marketing of tobacco products to youth, often falsely promoted as “safer alternatives.”

Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA, highlighted worrying trends of tobacco companies collaborating with state governments, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), universities, and other public institutions in ways that contravene Section 18 of the NTCA 2015.

This section explicitly prohibits tobacco industry influence on public health policies, partnerships with public institutions, or youth-targeted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Oluwafemi noted that these partnerships undermined public health efforts and criticised the failure to enforce existing provisions, such as the 2018 Senate resolution mandating a 100-metre buffer around schools.

“We urge the Nigerian government and public health authorities to rigorously enforce Section 18 of the National Tobacco Control Act, ensuring all interactions with the tobacco industry are transparent and strictly regulatory,” Oluwafemi said.

He called for amendments that genuinely prioritise public health, align with global best practices, and hold the tobacco industry accountable for its activities in Nigeria.