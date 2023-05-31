Tiwa Savage fuels dating rumour

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has sparked dating rumour on the internet. This was after she shared a picture of herself kissing a mystery man…

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has sparked dating rumour on the internet.

This was after she shared a picture of herself kissing a mystery man during her vacation in Brazil.

She captured the hearts of netizens with the picture she shared on her Instagram page.

The picture which was taken by the beach side showed the man with several tattoos on his back.

Wizkid features on soundtrack for Hollywood movie

Davido: Real reason I abandoned my father’s $60m mansion

The emotion between the duo left tongues wagging across social media platforms, fuelling rumours of a new relationship. Below are some of such comments:

@tiaravibez commented: “Na like this I go Dey post my man now.”

@ama_reginald said: “Lover girl summer”.

@theangeljbsmith reacted: “Wowwww, so my wife is cheating on me? I just fell on the ground in ebeano.”

@olamide_14 reacted: “Who be this man in first place.”

@vic.vibes commented: “Social media people go still dig out his identity on a very good day.

However, the award-winning Nigerian singer doused rumour of a new relationship while responding to a follower.

She said the photos were for a project.

“You already know, na just for content o…,” She wrote.

Tiwa has become a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, since the release of her breakout single ‘Kele Kele Love’ in 2010.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...