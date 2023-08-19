Tito group donates 5000 doses of anthrax spore vaccines to Benue

The Tito Group, producers of Tito Yoghurt, at the weekend donated 5,000 doses of anthrax vaccines to the Benue State government in a bid…

The Tito Group, producers of Tito Yoghurt, at the weekend donated 5,000 doses of anthrax vaccines to the Benue State government in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease among animals and humans in the state.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Hyacinth Alia had recently set up a taskforce on the prevention and control of anthrax disease in the state.

Chief Executive Officer/President of Tito group, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, while presenting the vaccines to the anthrax task force committee at the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Makurdi, explained that the gesture was part of his company’s social responsibility to support what the state government is doing to avert an outbreak of the disease.

He said, “On arrival of anthrax in the country, we approached the Veterinary Research Institute in Jos to acquire vaccines which we used to vaccinate all our animals in the ranch. We extended the gesture to all our immediate host communities.

“When we heard that government has set up a committee on the prevention and control of anthrax, we decided to come and donate vaccines to the committee to vaccinate 5,000 livestock.”

Akinkunmi therefore thanked the state governor for taking proactive steps towards ensuring prevention and control of anthrax in and around the state as he stressed that his diary company being a producer of variety of yoghurt operating in the state have also embraced ranching as a mode of rearing cattle in the state.

Earlier, chairman of the Taskforce on the Prevention and Control of Anthrax disease in the state, Dr Edward Amali, while receiving the vaccines on behalf of the state government lauded the management of Tito Group for the gesture and assured that the vaccines would be judiciously put to use.

Amali maintained that the donation of the vaccines would fast track vaccination of animals against anthrax disease in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...