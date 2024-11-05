Tinubu’s tax reform bill dead on arrival – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has said the tax reform bill of President Bola Tinubu administrarion is dead on arrival.

Ndume stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said that Northern leaders were totally against the bill because because it was against the north.

Ndume added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was supposed to reform governance not impose another tax on Nigerians.

He urged the president to listen to the advice of the Northern Governors’ Forum and immediately withdraw the bills.

Ndume said, “Our people are saying they don’t want the VAT bill, they don’t even want to hear about it. That is why we are going to make it dead on arrival. President Tinubu should heed the advice of the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Northern Governors’ Forum and withdraw the bills immediately.