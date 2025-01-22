Tinubu’s reforms will reset Nigeria – Uba Sani, Dele Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, have reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy through bold reforms.

Speaking at a one-day lecture organised by the Arewa Think Tank (ATT) in Kaduna, they highlighted the president’s vision, courage, and strategies toward leading the nation to economic recovery.

The event, themed ‘Agricultural Perspective of Nigeria in the Last 64 Years of Independence’, focused on the importance of agriculture in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Alake commended President Tinubu’s approach to governance, drawing parallels to his tenure as Lagos State governor.

“When Bola Tinubu became the governor of Lagos State in 1999, he introduced the biometric register for civil servants, which faced resistance due to entrenched loopholes benefiting some individuals.

“Today, he is employing the same strategy on a national scale-blocking leakages and plugging loopholes,” he said.

Alake emphasised that resistance to these reforms is expected but underscored the president’s determination.

“We are witnessing resistance all over the country, but it takes a man of courage to stay firm for justice. Lagos now has the 6th largest economy in Africa due to calculated and meticulous policies. This is the vision Tinubu has for Nigeria,” he stated.

He further assured that the president’s 7-point agenda is designed to elevate the nation to greater heights.

Governor Uba Sani acknowledged the challenges posed by the president’s reforms but emphasised their temporary nature.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient, saying, “With just a little more patience and perseverance, we shall start reaping the fruits of the reforms. The economy is fast improving, and very soon, the positive impact of the reforms will be felt.”

Sani criticised Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil and stressed the need to revive agriculture as a means to combat poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

“We abandoned agriculture due to the discovery of oil, and we are poorer for it. We must invest heavily in agriculture because it holds the key to addressing our challenges,” he said.

The Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare; the event’s chairman and former Chief of Defence Staff, retired General Martin Luther Agwai; Dele Alake; and Governor Uba Sani, were honoured with awards by the Arewa Think Tank for their contributions to national development.