Tinubu’s presidency has started well – Buratai

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started well and he is in the right direction with all the steps taken so far.

Buratai, also a former Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, in a special congratulatory message to mark Democracy Day, called on Nigerians to support the president.

“Mr President has started in the right direction. Therefore, it is incumbent on us as Nigerians to support him to achieve his vision.

“With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Nigeria’s Democratic saddle, his Renewed Hope Agenda is a sure way to Nigeria’s greatness in all ramifications of national development.

“Let me also pay tribute to Chief MKO Abiola GCFR for his democratic sacrifice which we are celebrating. This is a clear confirmation that his sacrifice is not in vain.

“His spirits of selflessness, patriotism, and unity are worthy of emulation by all democratic leaders nationally and globally.

“I, therefore, call on the United Nations (UN) to declare 12 June every year as World Democracy Day.

“It is an honour well deserved by Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory and all lovers of democracy by the international community,” the former COAS stated.

