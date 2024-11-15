Tinubu’s policies will deliver sustained results – FG

The federal government has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s policies “are designed to deliver sustained results in the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of expectant Nigerians.”

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris stated this in his address at the National Advertising Conference which kicked off in Abuja yesterday even as he warned advertisers and content creators to be wary of data privacy and cybersecurity.

He was represented by the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA ) Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The theme of the conference was “Navigating the Shifts: Technology, Culture and New Business Models.”

He highlighted various programmes of the administration such as the Presidential Loans and Grants Scheme, the Consumer Credit Corporation Initiative, the Renewed Hope Housing and Estates Initiative, the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, among others which he said would deliver expected results.

“Our administration has also prioritized the development of roads, railways, and the upgrading of our ports to unlock economic opportunities across all regions of the country. These infrastructure projects will not only create immediate jobs but will also lower the cost of doing business, enhancing Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination,” he said.

He appealed to the advertisers to support and promote the reforms being implemented by the President, “using their platforms to amplify the administration’s vision for a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.”

“Through creative and strategic messaging, advertisers have the power to not only reach audiences but to inspire confidence in the progress being made,” he said.

The Minister stated that “Digitalization has revolutionized advertising, allowing for personalization, real-time engagement, and greater accountability through analytics.”

Idris stated that amidst the digitalisation that has shaped the industry, the advertisers must “remain vigilant about issues like data privacy, cybersecurity, and the spread of misinformation and fake news.”

“Technology is a powerful tool, but one that requires ethical responsibility. As a government, we are committed to promoting policies that protect both consumers and businesses, thereby ensuring a digital ecosystem that promotes trust, transparency, and accountability.

“Advertising reflects and, in many ways, shapes culture. As our society becomes increasingly interconnected and diverse, advertisers face the challenge of creating messages that resonate across a broad spectrum of demographics, languages, and values,” he said.

He said Advertising has long been a driver of economic growth, a connector of brands and people, and a storyteller for our society’s aspirations.

Quoting Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) research, he said the advertising industry will be valued at N605 billion in 2023.

“The leading auditing firm also established that for every N1 spent on advertising, there is a multiplier effect of N16.5.”

According to him, the Nigerian audience is young, dynamic, and incredibly discerning.

“They demand representation, authenticity, and social responsibility from the brands they choose to support. This calls for a new level of sensitivity and awareness in advertising. Our industry must embrace these shifts, celebrating our culture in all its diversity while setting standards for responsible communication.

“We must also recognize the growing impact of local content in shaping our national narrative. At the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where Nigerian creatives and content producers can thrive, strengthening our cultural identity and enabling the stories of Nigeria to reach global audiences. I urge advertisers to be mindful of this and to be advocates for our rich cultural heritage as they develop their campaigns,” he advised.