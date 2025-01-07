Tinubu’s N49.74trn budget ‘ll be thoroughly scrutinised –Reps

The House Representatives has promised to be thorough in the consideration of the 2025 Appropriation Bill before it.

Deputy spokesperson of the House, Philip Agbese, who stated this on Tuesday, also assured Nigerians that the parliament would work on the proposal to advance the cause of the nation.

Daily Trust reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 18, 2024, presented a N49.74 trillion budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

On Monday, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, met with other Committee Chairmen as defence of the estimates commence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on Tuesday.

Agbese while speaking to journalists in Abuja said, “The budget as proposed by Mr President will be thoroughly scrutinised by the parliament before passage. It is the duty of the executive to propose a budget but as parliament, we will look at the proposals and do our job as an independent arm of government.

“Like we did in 2024, we will be guided by the needs of the nation in arriving at a final estimate that we will pass and transmit to the President for his assent.”

Agbese while speaking on the readiness of the House to work on the Appropriation Bill, said lawmakers would work day and night to ensure the timely passage of the 2025 budget.

“Last year, we cut short our holiday to work on the 2024 budget. This is already playing out again as we have commenced the defense of the 2025 budget estimates starting with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The 10th House led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, PhD is committed to the welfare of Nigerians. As a result, it is prepared to work relentlessly on the proposal to ensure that the budget work for the nation.

“As a House, we have no other interest apart from our collective national interest. All we are interested in is the good of our country and fellow Nigerians. So, as we embark on this important exercise, we will look at critical sectors of the economy capable of stimulating economic growth and act accordingly.

“Of course, you know that the security of our beloved country has been a top issue for years. Health, education, job creation, education and empowerment of the youth and women are areas we will be looking at for as we begin our job on the 2025 budget proposal,” he said.

Agbese said the leadership of the House through the committees, had set a “very tedious template” on what MDAs must meet before approval of any estimate.

“MDAs must show how much they have complied with due process of law in implementing the previous budget, convince lawmakers about their understanding of the President’s vision in the areas of responsibility and equally be able to justify that they have what it takes to spend Nigerian tax payers’ money.

“Mr Speaker is very particular about accountability and due process. Agencies which fail to meet our parameters as a parliament will have no allocation for capital projects in 2025. This is exactly why we are voted by Nigerians,” he added.