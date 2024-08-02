Tinubu’s minister, other APC leaders visit Bayelsa gov

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is more united under his leadership than…

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is more united under his leadership than it was under former Governor Timipre Sylva.

Lokpobiri, accompanied by other party leaders, including the 2019 APC governorship candidate Chief David Lyon and former House of Representatives member, Israel Sunny-Goli, paid a courtesy visit on Governor Douye Diri.

Lokpobiri stated that as the highest-ranked APC member in the state, he is the party’s leader.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed his visit to collaborate with state governors to ensure that the planned nationwide protest remained non-violent.

Lokpobiri urged youths in oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta to abandon the protest, thanking Governor Diri for engaging with various socio-cultural, youth, and student groups to maintain peace in the state.

Lokpobiri acknowledged that some of the demands of the alleged sponsors of the protest were genuine but appealed for patience to allow the government to address their concerns.

Responding, Governor Diri thanked Lokpobiri for giving the state proper representation in the Federal Executive Council.

He said his administration has consistently deployed dialogue and cited his performance as the reason for his re-election.

Diri called on Bayelsans to come to the roundtable to resolve any grievances against the government’s policies.