Tinubu’s minister more relevant than hundreds of incumbent Kano APC chair- Dan Bilki

Kano based politician and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in the state who was a one-time APC factional leader in Kano Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki commander, has advised the party not to ignore the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata’s threat of leaving the party and resigning his appointment.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Trust in Kano, Dan Bilki stated that APC could not afford to lose someone of Ata’s calibre, saying it is better to lose 100 people of the state’s APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas’s worth than to lose Ata.

According to him, in the game of politics, he who has the people’s confidence matters.

He said it was time for the current APC state party Chairman in Kano to go, warning that should the leaders of the party decide to extend his tenure, the party should get ready to fail again.

“We have been behind the existence of APC as a political party in Nigeria and every well-meaning politician in Kano knows that Abdullahi Abbas is like a curse in APC. I want to advise that for APC to recover its lost glory, Abbulahi should leave and also the threat issued by the state minister of leaving the party should be taken seriously, it is better to lose 100 people like Abdullahi Abbas than to lose one person of Yusuf Ata’s political background.

Abbas had hit back at Ata after his criticism, describing the politician as a local champion.

He also said the minister is not a member of APC, wondering why he was made a minister.