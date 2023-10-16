Tinubu’s Minister gives UN deadline to account for Nigeria’s funds, Threatens lawsuit

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, vowed to filed a lawsuit against the United Nations for allegedly not disbursing funds meant for Nigeria. Kennedy-Ohaneye made…

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, vowed to filed a lawsuit against the United Nations for allegedly not disbursing funds meant for Nigeria.

Kennedy-Ohaneye made this known while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

According to the minister, the world’s governing body obtained some funds on behalf of the country without remitting them.

She, then, said the UN has failed to provide her ministry with the necessary records, and legal action will be taken against the Antonio Guterres-led institution on or before November 15, if the situation remains the same.

“I stand here as the minister of women affairs to demand from the UN, the account of all the monies they sourced from donors in Nigeria’s name. We want to see the account of what they did,” Kennedy-Ohaneye said.

“If you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what is going on, then you [UN] apologise to them.

“From 16th of October to November 15, if we don’t get those reports for Nigerians to see, we are heading to court. [They have] from 16th October to November 8.

“They will get our pre-action letter that is to prepare that by 15th we are heading to court and I am promising Nigerians that by 15th you will hear the lawsuit number.”

Meanwhile, she did not reveal the exact amount the UN allegedly received on behalf of Nigeria or what the funds were designed to address.

