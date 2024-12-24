Tinubu’s media chat lacks humanity, says Bode George

Chief Bode George has said that there is no humanity in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media chat.

George stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Tinubu on Monday held first media chat since the start of his administration.

SPONSOR AD

But reacting to the president’s comment where he said he had not regret whatsoever removing the fuel subsidy, George urged the president to listen to Nigerians.

He said that there is anger and hunger in Nigeria and that was why people were killed during food distribution stampedes.

He said, “If anybody believes that he was elected and supported by the electorate, can you give something bad to somebody who has done you good? We are talking that there is abject poverty in the land. There is hunger in the land. There is anger in the land.

“Look at the stampede. If those guys were okay, would they go out looking for a pittance to eat and die because of it. I am surprised that there is no iota of calmness, soberness of in-depth humanity in the discussion. He was saying that there was no need to revisit?

“I expect that those journalists were giving him the situation as they experienced it outside. And you were saying nothing. We should just hold on, we should just bear it. Is everybody surrounding you bearing it? Why should we bear it? It is completely outrageous. It is not a good way to start a year.

“I want to advise Bola Tinubu that leadership is not by pumping and bashing people. It is not a military administration. You and Buhari said that the people supported you. Do you pay them back? You say yes you won’t go back, you won’t do this. Which kind of political administration will do that? Listen to the people.”