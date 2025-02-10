Tinubu’s leadership style attracting opposition politicians – Lawmaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style is attracting opposition leaders to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Hon. Bonu, who represents Badagry Constituency I, stated this while addressing his colleagues during plenary in Lagos.
Bonu, while speaking against the backdrop of the recent defection of Senator Ned Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, expressed optimism that before 2027, APC will have harvested several bigwigs from the opposition parties.
“Nigerians are beginning to see how much their president means well for them; his passion for development and progress and his commitment to ensuring Nigeria is great enough for Nigerians,” he said.
