Tinubu’s ex-SSA, Agoro, becomes 22nd Head of Service in Lagos

Mr. Olabode Agoro, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Land Matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Tuesday sworn-in as the 22nd Head of…

Mr. Olabode Agoro, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Land Matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Tuesday sworn-in as the 22nd Head of Service (HOS) of the Lagos State Civil Service.

Agoro, who served as SSA during Tinubu’s reign as governor of Lagos State, succeeded Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who retired in September to become the Private Secretary of the president.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who supervised the event where the 56-year-old Agoro took the oath, described civil service as “a resource centre” of the government.

Following administration of the oath, Agoro performed his first official assignment, getting the governor’s approval for the long-sought request of a 500 per cent increase in the Car Refurbishment Loan Scheme for the state employees.

Before his appointment as HOS, Agoro was the longest serving permanent secretary, supervising the Lagos State Government Lands Bureau.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...