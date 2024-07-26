✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu’s evergreen city will boost power supply, create jobs in Nasarawa — Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of the Evergreen City project will significantly enhance power supply…

Governor Abdullahi Sule
    By Umar Muhammed, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of the Evergreen City project will significantly enhance power supply and create extensive job opportunities for unemployed youths across the country.

According to a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Addra, the Evergreen City project, slated to be established in Nasarawa State, aims to achieve these goals.

Sule made these remarks Thursday during a meeting with officials of CATL, the world’s largest EV battery producer based in China.

He highlighted that the state’s support for the project includes allocating 5,000 hectares of land in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area, for the Evergreen City Project.

Currently in China as part of a federal government delegation led by Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen and Spokesman to the President, Governor Sule emphasised Nigeria’s significant energy demand due to its large population, presenting a ready market for the energy generated from the project.

During their visit, Governor Sule and the delegation toured facilities including an automated assembly line. CATL management responded positively with a detailed presentation on how their technologies and financing platforms can be customised for the requirements of Evergreen City.

 

