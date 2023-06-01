Tinubu’s Chief of Staff: Gbajabiamila speaks

Femi Gbajabiamila, the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reacted to reports that he has been appointed as Chief of Staff to President…

Femi Gbajabiamila, the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reacted to reports that he has been appointed as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila has been linked to the speakership race since Tinubu emerged winner of the February 25 election.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the president chose Gbajabiamila after several hours of meetings and consultations.

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting President Tinubu alongside Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, Gbajabiamila said people should allow the system work.

“Be patient, be patient, the system works in its own way. Let’s allow the system to work,” he responded to why his widespread appointment had not been made official amid congratulatory messages.

Asked if it would be announced before the end of the day, he said: “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. Thank you very much.”

On his part, Lawan said he was waiting for an official announcement, adding that, “If that happens, Mr president would have made a very wise decision.”

He said: “First of all, I pray that it comes to pass. If that happens, Mr president would have made a very wise decision. At this moment, you need a chief of staff with very versed experience in the area of legislation, in the area of cooperating with the executive which the speaker spare-headed from the house.

“He has a very good network and the support that is required. And when that happens, you know this administration is going to be the administration of the legislators.

“You have a president who was a senator, a vice president who was a senator and of course our potential chief of staff designate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is somebody who has been in the National Assembly for 20 years.

“So, this administration should have no difficulty relating with the 10th National Assembly because all of them have passed through the National Assembly system and they know what the sentiments and the sensibilities of members of the National Assembly are.

“And I hope that they will take it to the next level because the National Assembly has been vilified necessarily and unfairly for some things. For me, I take that calmly whenever we are called names because everything has a price. If you don’t perform, you have a name to be called, if you perform, they say you are a rubber stamp. But, whichever name, what is crucial is for you to perform your services in the national interest.

“And I’m sure that the appointment as chief of staff to Mr president will be a very welcome idea to many.

“So, I wish my brother well and wish that he will become the chief of staff and in advance, I pray for almighty God to guide him and protect him in his new job. Being a gatekeeper is not going to be an easy job.”

