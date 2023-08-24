Tinubu’s cabinet: Battle for youth ministerial slot hots up in APC

Stakeholders and the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are campaigning vigorously for their preferred candidates to fill the existing vacancy in…

Stakeholders and the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are campaigning vigorously for their preferred candidates to fill the existing vacancy in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

The office of Minister of Youth is currently vacant following the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development by the president a few days ago.

Sequel to this, a Forum of State APC Youth Leaders in a letter dated August 21, 2023, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanded the president to allow his son, Seyi Tinubu to handle the issue of who emerges the Minister of Youth.

The letter signed by 32 state youth leaders of the APC also rejected the endorsement of the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for the ministerial slot by the deputy national youth leader, Jamaludeen Kabir, and zonal leaders, Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde.

The Forum of State APC Youth Leaders in the letter to Tinubu said, “We also use this opportunity to frankly disassociate ourselves from a purported statement allegedly authorised by the zonal youth leader. We are bold to say that whatever suggestion contained in the release does not represent the desire of the progressive youths across the country.”

However, a Conglomeration of APC Young Stakeholders Forum on Thursday stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, with banners and placards with different inscriptions rooting for a former presidential aspirant and deputy national youth coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the February 25 poll, Dr Nicholas Felix.

Leader of the forum, Comrade Ikechukwu Norbert, told newsmen that Dr Felix would play key roles for the actualisation of Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for Nigeria.

He said, “The office of The Hon. Minister of Youth which is our constituency and of great interest to us needs a great personality who is exposed, attracting foreign endorsement and partnerships; a person with great new ideas on job creation and youth empowerment.

“It’s our great desire to have a Minister of Youth who is young, friendly with a striking personality, knowledgeable and versatile in the area of issues that concern young people. Dr Nicholas is a young refined 42-year-old gentleman, youth influencer, outspoken, a role model with great academic distinctions.”

But the APC South West Young Stakeholders’ Forum has appealed to President Tinubu to consider a promising young aspirant from various states in the region for the vacant position.

Highlighting the distribution of ministerial positions in the Federal Executive Council, the forum pointed out that Ogun has three representatives, Lagos has two, and other states in the region – Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Ondo – have one representative each.

It asked the president to pick from the list below; Makinde Araoye, Seun Olufemi-White; Ayodele Olawande (Ekiti and Ondo); Bolaji Afeez Repete, Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi, Titilope Ayoka Gbadamosi, Ademola Adeyeye (Oyo and Osun) and Dayo Israel, Bayo Adenekan and Dr Seriki Muritala (Lagos and Ogun) to fill the vacancy.

Recall that the president had on Monday sworn in 45 ministers to man the various ministries in his government as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

