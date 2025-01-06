Tinubu’s aide unveils constituency office, empowers youths

The Personal Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Constituency Affairs, Hon. Kareem Khadijah Omotayo, has unveiled her constituency office in Surulere, Lagos State, rallying support for the president.

The constituency office, according to her, will provide a platform to deepen citizen-government engagement.

Omotayo also distributed food packs with cash to 1,400 persons, and supported other members of the consistency with the sum of N200,000 each for empowerment.

“I am dedicated to bridging the gap between communities and the federal government. I will ensure our people’s voices are heard at the highest level of government,” Omotayo said at the unveiling ceremony attended by community leaders and All Progressives Congress (APC) party stalwarts.

The president’s aide said she would work tirelessly to attract investments, create jobs and support local businesses.

She pleaded with Nigerians to continue supporting Tinubu on his reforms, which she said would set the country on a solid footing.

“My office will provide a platform for you to share your concerns, ideas and feedback, ensuring that your voices are represented at the highest level of power on community development.

“As we embark on this journey, I invite you all to join us in shaping the future of our constituency. Let’s work hand in hand to build a better future, a prosperous tomorrow for ourselves, our children and our generations to come,” she said.

In Surulere Local Government, Hon. Omotayo executed educational interventions, including provision of tuition scholarships to students, provision of JAMB forms, and sponsorship of debate competition for secondary schools across Education District IV.

She also supported small-scale traders and paid medical bills for patients, among other interventions.

Speaking at the ceremony, House of Representatives member representing Surulere Constituency 1, Rt. Hon Fuad Laguda, endorsed Omotayo’s interventions, saying it will make life easier for the people.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic Education encouraged the president’s aide to sustain the efforts, while calling on other public office holders to emulate her.

“Human wants are insatiable. So, everything has to continue. Human wants increase. It is an ongoing thing, and should be sustained by her, and every other public office holder should emulate this,” Laguda said.