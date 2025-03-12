Tinubu’s aide: Peter Obi on his way to APC

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, Peter Obi, is on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy.

Speaking in an interview on TVC on Wednesday, Bwala said he got the feeling that Obi was on his way to the ruling party after his strong ally, Valentine Ozigbo, join the party to contest the governorship election.

Ozigbo was one of the major backers of Obi, appearing on his side at virtually every campaign outing in the buildup to the 2023 polls.

SPONSOR AD

Bwala said, “Do you know we are emptying the Labour Party? Not because we are asking them to come. Valentine Ozigbo has joined us, Balami has joined us, even Peter Obi will join us.

“Peter Obi will not run in the Labour Party. For Valentine Ozigbo to come to our party — Valentine Ozigbo is actually the custodian of Peter Obi — then I know for a fact that Peter Obi will join us.”

Obi is yet to react to the claim of Bwala.

At the height of the post-election crisis that rocked Labour Party, Obi had shunned reports that was planning to dump Labour Party.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, had said Obi has restated his willingness to remain in the party knowing that all the attacks against Julius Abure, the chairman were sponsored and orchestrated by some political opponents in the high places.

“It astonishes us how far our detractors can go in ensuring that the party swims from one ocean of crisis to another in their evil desire to create disharmony between the party and our leaders.”

“The feat of the Labour Party in the last general election rattled not a few persons and the fear of the future has driven them to begin so early to prepare ahead. Part of the strategy is to make any political platform unviable for Obi to sail with.

“The party is also aware that any Political Party Peter Obi finds himself in as a vehicle for the 2027 presidential election including the Labour Party, will not be spared by the political hirelings who are already recruited to dismember such a party.

“Let me emphasis here that even Peter Obi has severally pledged loyalty to the Labour Party due to its social democratic ideology which suits his political vision. Peter Obi will not anymore fellowship with any bourgeoisie party. He is a liberator and not a ruler as seen in the other parties.”