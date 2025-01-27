Tinubu’s ADC urged to embrace Offa, Ilemona Communities

An activist, Comrade Salahudeen Lukman, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp, Colonel Nurudeen Yusuf, who is also the Elemona of Ilemona, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, to embrace and facilitate peace between Ilemona and Offa communities.

The activist in a release on Monday asked the Kwara monarch to caution his so-called “ADC boys” over lingering land disputes in the two communities.

In the open letter titled, “Don’t Alter the Peaceful Coexistence Between Offa and Ilemona” Lukman, the Eluku Omo Adugbo, who wrote for the community activists, said, “What is most vital is the success of your reign and the prosperity you bring to the throne of your forefathers. I earnestly pray for you, wisdom, strength, and peaceful leadership.

“It is important to remind you of the necessity to tread with caution, particularly with a long-standing friend, ally, and supporter like the Offa community. As the Yoruba saying goes, “Oba tó jé tí ìlú dárú àti tó jé tí ìlú tó, méjèjì wà nínú ìtàn, ṣùgbọ́n wọn kò ní ẹ̀ka kan.” (A king who rules in chaos and one who fosters harmony are both remembered in history, but their legacies are in different categories.)

“Many of us were elated upon your selection, announcement, and eventual presentation of the staff of office. Our excitement was not because of how you tactically edged out other contenders but because of what you represent, a young, exposed man with a background as a Presidential Aide-de-Camp.

“We celebrated your ascension, believing that your reign would foster peace and mutual collaboration between Ilemona, Offa, and other neighboring communities, just as your father’s reign symbolised.”

He added: “Now to the crux of my note: Offa has been a reliable supporter and ally to Ilemona. You may not recall, but while you were still in service, genuinely striving for success, Offa people contributed immensely to the growth of your ancestral Kingdom where you are now a king.

“The establishment of the College of Education in Ilemona was the effort of an Offa man. This sole investment project Ilemona to National and global discourse.

“The first international-standard commercial farm with crop and animal production in Kwara South was situated in Ilemona by an Offa native, now the Olofa of Offa. This investment was a major source of employment for your people and other neighbouring communities as at then.

“The siting of Oyun Local Government Headquarters in Ilemona remain one of the reason Erin Ile perceived Offa as enemy then, believing Offa was also the one who influenced the choice over them, to further solidifying the collaboration between the two communities.

“Offa and Ilemona have never had a history of land disputes nor any form of crisis. Why should your reign bring about avoidable conflicts even when you are yet to have practical resumes?

“Sir, kindly avoid this crisis by all means possible. You are too young and promising to allow such strife to define your reign or legacy. God has blessed you, and you must act accordingly to ensure that Nigerians do not later describe you as one who misused youthful energy and power.

“An individual alone cannot develop a community. Even with your commendable efforts to urbanize Ilemona, including acquiring properties owned by non-indigenes, you still need partners—foreign and local—to invest in Ilemona and make your dream of transforming it into a modern city a reality.

“It is better to see Offa as a partner in progress to fast-track your vision; otherwise, it may remain a dream that never comes true.

“I have heard and read about the harm allegedly caused by your so-called “ADC boys” over land disputes. I have also come across petitions and testimonies of individuals detained for speaking truth to power. Let me assure you that I harbor no fear. Should such tactics be directed at me.

“Let me stop here for now, with the hope that you will genuinely reflect on my thoughts and consider a peaceful way forward.

“I pray that your reign, during and after President Tinubu’s era, will be peaceful, developmental, and productive.”