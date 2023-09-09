Tinubu’ll tackle out-of-school children menace – Education Minister

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2023 International Literacy Day, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, Friday said that…

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2023 International Literacy Day, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, Friday said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was committed to tackling the menace of out-of-school children, saying he does not want any single Nigerian to remain as an illiterate.

Prof Mamman, who said this in Abuja at an event to mark the Day, with the theme, “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”, noted that the challenges of adult illiteracy and out-of-school children are among the top eight priorities they have drawn and put through at the last executive meeting.

He described the issue of out-of-school as a disease that will not be allowed to continue.

“We have the directives from Mr President and we have our own personal resolve to address this matter and, in the weeks ahead, we will be engaging the public on the measures and platforms to address them. We will not allow any obstacle in our way in achieving the goal,” he said.

On issue of conflicting data, the minister said that 10.5 million is the latest figure of out-of-school children in the country.

The Executive Secretary of National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC), Prof Simon Akpama, said this year’s ILD provides another ample vista for them to sincerely rethink the fundamental role literacy plays in promoting peace, societal stability, social and economic reconstruction, and development.

The International Literacy Day is a day set aside by UNESCO since 1967 to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of human rights and dignity and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.

