Tinubu, world leaders congratulate Trump on election victory

President Bola Tinubu and other top world leaders have congratulated President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th president of the United States of America.

Tinubu in a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said that he looked forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

Tinubu said that Nigeria and the U.S. can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect the citizens.

He said given Trump’s experience, his return to the White House as the 47th president would usher in an era of earnest, beneficial and reciprocal economic as well as development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

“Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine, with respect and ambition.

“For more peace and prosperity”, French President, Emmanuel Macron, wrote on social media platform X.

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the platform X.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs,” he added.

“This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” Zelensky wrote.

“Hallelujah, wrote Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on her Telegram channel, noting that the election winner was the one who loved his own country.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who now sits on the Russian Security Council, said Trump has an important quality for Russia.

“As a businessman to the core, he cannot stand spending money on various minions and lackeys on idiotic allies, on stupid charity projects and on gluttonous international organisations.’’

Newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, whose alliance has a key role in the war on Ukraine, congratulated Trump on X.

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong,’’ Rutte added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz added his congratulations.

“For a long time, Germany and the U.S. have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens,” the chancellor wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with the 47th president of the U.S. on a strong trans-Atlantic agenda that delivers for their people.

Von der Leyen said the European Union and the United States “are more than just allies,” bound by a “shared history, commitment to freedom and democracy, and common goals of security and opportunity for all.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship would “continue to prosper” following Trump’s “historic election victory,” the PA news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “history’s greatest comeback.”

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a “historic election victory” for “my friend” Trump.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his “friend” Trump had won the presidential election after a “great struggle.”

Without directly mentioning Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the United States.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” she said.