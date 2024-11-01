Tinubu Works So Hard, Sleeps At 5am – Dare

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has called for patience over the widespread complaints about the ongoing reforms.

He said the president is working tirelessly for Nigerians to reap the benefits of his economic decisions and deserves commendations for his policies.

Tinubu declared an end to the fuel subsidy during his inauguration and subsequently approved the floating the naira.

The two decisions among other tax reforms spiked inflation with escalating prices of foodstuffs and commodities.

But defending his principal’s economic decisions while appearing on Channels Television, Dare said Tinubu rather than being vilified, deserves credit.

“You know, the subsidy was draining this country. A few hundred were making billions out of it. Every president said they would stop subsidy. None of them did. Let’s give this man some credit. We might not like it”, he noted.

The former minister of sports and youth development said the president is working tirelessly to make good his promises to the country.

“Tinubu is adept at governance. [He is] a man who burns the midnight oil when other men of easy virtue are carousing around.

“This is a man I worked with for seven years and we sleep at 4 5, 6 in the morning”, he added.

Describing the fuel subsidy removal and other reforms by the president as “audacious”, Dare noted that Tinubu is poised to fix the issues despite the harsh effects of the programmes.

He “took the road less travelled” by rolling out those policies and has been trying to fix the problem”.